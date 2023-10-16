15 charged in Salisbury prostitution bust

SALISBURY, N.C. — Fifteen men were charged in a prostitution sting in Salisbury, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

It was part of a joint operation with the Salisbury Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The investigation ran from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14 and the offenses were all on North Long Street.

“Businesses and residents where these acts take place experience the negative impacts of street prostitution, and investigators are also mindful that some who are offering prostitution services may be forced into the work by others,” a statement from the sheriff’s office reads. “Both the sheriff’s office and police department want those men charged and others to know the behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community.”

Each man has been charged with one count of solicitation, which is a misdemeanor in North Carolina. However it becomes a felony after one conviction.

Their names of those arrested are listed below:

Harold Lamont Heilig, 62

Edwing Antonio Espinoza Charez, 30

Clarence Kelly Jr, 50

Howard McGrady, 80

Neil Tafarrio Willoughby, 56

Max Clarence Lee Allen, 28

Felix Salvador Martinez Franco, 44

Phillip Vaughn Blackmon, 69

Amiri Tourialai, 35

Dennis Joel Santos, 39

Pedro Antonio Vasquis Funes, 59

Joe Alan Parker, 51

Willie Lee Hayes, 75

Heriberto Garcia Cruz, 60

Jay Hue Streater, 63

(WATCH BELOW: 3 hurt in Salisbury shooting according to court documents)

3 hurt in Salisbury shooting according to court documents

©2023 Cox Media Group