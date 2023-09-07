15-year-old accused of assaulting officer at Statesville High football game, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 15-year-old is accused of assaulting a police officer while at a football game at Statesville High School last week, according to police.

Statesville Police officers were providing security at a football game last Friday when they responded to a group of people causing disturbances under the bleachers near the end of the game, the department announced on Thursday.

Officers asked the 15-year-old to leave, but he started arguing, and the officer tried to take the teen into custody, police said. A struggle that ensued where the officer and teenager went to ground.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and injury to personal property.

Statesville Police are now reviewing the incident.

(WATCH BELOW: Toddler dies after accidental shooting in Statesville, deputies say)

Toddler dies after accidental shooting in Statesville, deputies say

©2023 Cox Media Group