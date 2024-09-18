15-year-old girl shot in Monroe, police investigating

MONROE, N.C. — Police in Monroe say a 15-year-old girl was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning.

The Monroe Police Department said Wednesday morning that a shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. on Burke Street. When officers showed up, they found out the teenager had been taken to the hospital.

Police said the victim is expected to recover from her injuries, but no other details were given on her condition.

MPD said detectives are investigating the case. No information about a suspect or a suspect description was given.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

