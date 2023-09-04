Four people hospitalized after south Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — Late Sunday night, four people were taken to the hospital after a crash in south Charlotte, MEDIC confirms.

At least two cars were involved in the accident that occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on Raintree Lane and Rounding Run Road.

One person has life-threatening injuries, two have serious injuries, and one has minor injuries from the accident.

Channel 9 has asked CMPD what led to the accident.

