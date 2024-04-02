16-year-old boy reported missing in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old who has been reported missing.

Makil Davis was last seen walking away from the Concord Library on February 12.

He was wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a black backpack, according to police.

Davis is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Davis has family in the Kannapolis area. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

