16-year-old charged with murder for CMS student’s death

CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old has been charged with murder after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student was shot in west Charlotte last month.

Police said 17-year-old Melakah Corbette was shot multiple times around 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 1 on Pitts Drive near L.C. Coleman Park. He was a student at Julius L. Chambers High School.

Corbette’s aunt said the teenager had just signed to a modeling agency in New York and was interviewing for gigs days before he was killed.

On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they charged a 16-year-old with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

That suspect was arrested on Saturday and was put into the custody of the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

No further information was released.

