1 dead in early morning shooting in South Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in South Charlotte around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

MEDIC responded alongside police at the 500 block of Branch Way Court. First responders found a victim with a gunshot wound, officials said.

Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. The case is active, officials said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 704-432-8477.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

