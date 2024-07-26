16-year-old reported missing from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old boy was reported missing from Charlotte earlier this week, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children posted an advisory asking for help on Friday.

According to the NCMEC, Linnex Sylvester was reported missing from the SECU Youth Crisis Center on Back Creek Drive on Monday.

The advisory says Linnex is from Holly Springs, North Carolina. He could be in the local area or he may have traveled to surrounding cities, according to the NCMEC.

Linnex is 5′2″ tall and weighs about 100 pounds, the NCMEC said.

If you spot him or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

