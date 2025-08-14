17-year-old reported missing in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Emma Galindo was last seen a few days ago, leaving her job at Food Lion.

She was wearing a black polo shirt and black pants, according to police.

According to police, Galindo has a history of running away; however, there is concern she may be with individuals she met through a teen dating app.

Anyone with information about Galindo’s whereabouts at 704-866-6702.

VIDEO: CMPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

CMPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

©2025 Cox Media Group