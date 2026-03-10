Poor pay and training drive teachers to leave Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CHARLOTTE — About 15% of teachers left Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools last year, according to the latest state data.

That’s more than the previous year. Many left for a career change, moved to a new state or retired.

The head of the North Carolina Association of Educators says poor compensation and training is causing many to leave.

North Carolina ranks 43rd in the nation for teacher pay, lagging behind South Carolina.

Earlier this year, the Department of Public Instruction reported the number of teaching positions dropped by 10% last fall.

More than 6,700 positions were vacant on the 40th day of school this year.

At the same time, schools reported having around 2,600 fewer positions to begin with.

