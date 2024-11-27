CMPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Police said Elisa Oziah Moore was last seen leaving her home on Gold Pan Road around 3 a.m.

She was carrying a pink and black backpack with the writing “Justice” on it, according to police.

Moore is described as 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

