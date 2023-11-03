18-wheeler hauling logs flips in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County road was closed Friday morning after a logging truck flipped, spilling its load.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 321 near Kirby Mountain Road.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the 18-wheeler spilled diesel and logs in the roadway.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the driver was not hurt.

The road was closed in both directions and wasn’t expected to reopen until 1:30 p.m.

