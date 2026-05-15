Carolina Panthers to play in more primetime games as NFL schedule is released

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers’ 2026 schedule has been released, and it features more national primetime games.

They will have three primetime games and will open and close the season at home.

Carolina will host the Chicago Bears in week one on September 13th. Their first primetime game will come when they host the Detroit Lions on October 4th. They will play during primetime two other times: Oct. 29 at Green Bay and Nov. 30th at Tampa Bay.

The Panthers will also host the defending champion Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 3rd.

The team’s bye week is in week five.

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