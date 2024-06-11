18-year-old charged after fight leads to deadly shooting at Kannapolis home

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of a Kannapolis woman, police said.

The Kannapolis Police Department was called around 8:45 p.m. on Monday to a home on Lane Street at Kiser Avenue. When they arrived, officers discovered several people had gotten into a fight and a woman had been shot.

Police said 43-year-old Ebony Gill, who lived at the home, died at the scene.

With help from neighbors who saw him leave the scene, investigators were able to charge 18-year-old Jawaren Smith with first-degree murder. He is being held in the Cabarrus County jail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call Det. David Flynn at 704-920-4024.

