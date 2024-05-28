Kannapolis-based racing company to close at the end of the season

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis-based Stewart-Haas Racing company plans to close its NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams at the end of the 2024 season.

Co-owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas announced the decision Tuesday.

A joint statement from Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, the co-owners of Stewart-Haas Racing, regarding the future of our team following the 2024 season. pic.twitter.com/S9hkjnTNXi — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 28, 2024

“The commitment needed to extract maximum performance while providing sustainability is incredibly demanding, and we’ve reached a point in our respective personal and business lives where it’s time to pass the torch,” the team said in a statement.

The news comes nearly a year after rumors that the company’s Cup Series team was looking to scale back or leave the stock car series.

Stewart and Haas joined forces back in 2009, but their company has not scored a win in NASCAR since August 2022.

