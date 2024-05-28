Local

Kannapolis-based racing company to close at the end of the season

NASCAR driver Tony Stewart announces he will become a driver and co-owner of Haas CNC Raging Thursday, July 10, 2008, at ChicagoLand Speedway in Joliet, Ill. Stewart-Haas Racing will close its NASCAR team at the end of the 2024 season, co-team owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas said in a joint statement Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis-based Stewart-Haas Racing company plans to close its NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams at the end of the 2024 season.

Co-owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas announced the decision Tuesday.

“The commitment needed to extract maximum performance while providing sustainability is incredibly demanding, and we’ve reached a point in our respective personal and business lives where it’s time to pass the torch,” the team said in a statement.

The news comes nearly a year after rumors that the company’s Cup Series team was looking to scale back or leave the stock car series.

Stewart and Haas joined forces back in 2009, but their company has not scored a win in NASCAR since August 2022.

