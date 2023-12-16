18-year-old charged in connection with shootout in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — An 18-year-old male has been charged in connection with a shootout that left one person dead in southwest Charlotte Thursday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Dec. 14, two people were found shot on Apex Landing Way near West Tyvola Road.

Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the victims, later identified as 18-year-old Jah’Zir Elijah Jackson, died at the hospital, according to police.

CMPD said two groups of people were shooting at each other during this incident. One of the groups was inside a vehicle, and the other group was by the Avion Points apartment complex.

Al-Terrik Bogar has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm into an occupied property for his actions while shooting the second victim, according to police.

CMPD said they are not searching for any other suspects in connection with this case. However, the investigation is active and ongoing.

