18-year-old charged in Gaston County fatal shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., police found a vehicle in the area of York Highway and Hudson Boulevard.

Inside that vehicle was a person deceased from a gunshot wound and another person who had been assaulted.

Friday night, police announced that 18-year-old Moises Pena Gonzalez had been arrested in connection with this case.

Moises Pena Gonzalez

Gonzalez has been charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held in the Gaston County jail without bond.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.





