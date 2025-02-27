Fatal shooting under investigation in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting early Thursday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., police found a vehicle in the area of York Highway and Hudson Boulevard.

Inside that vehicle was a person deceased from a gunshot wound and another person who had been assaulted.

The assault victim was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation determined that the incident occurred in the Goble Street neighborhood.

However, no additional details have been made available.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective J. Waldrop at 704-866-3320.

VIDEO: ‘Bigger than life’: West Charlotte shooting victim’s mother remembers son’s legacy, music

‘Bigger than life’: West Charlotte shooting victim’s mother remembers son’s legacy, music





©2025 Cox Media Group