18-year-old charged in shooting of 2-year-old, police reports say

CHARLOTTE — An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with the shooting of a 2-year-old in northwest Charlotte last month.

On Oct. 12, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Wildwood Avenue.

At the scene, they found a 2-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police reports.

Doorbell video captured a white four-door sedan driving by the home and a suspect leaning out of the rear driver’s side window before firing.

Police later learned that a second home on Morgan Street was also struck by gunfire. A resident of that home told police that their brother was having issues with an 18-year-old man, Damarco Williams, and this incident could have been a form of retaliation.

Upon investigating, police learned that the vehicle used in this incident was stolen. The victim in this case told their mother that Williams had been responsible, according to reports.

On Oct. 16, police found that vehicle parked at a home on Glenrock Drive. As officials approached, all occupants in the vehicle, including Willaims, fled before being caught.

Police said a search of that home revealed several firearms, one of which belonged to Willaims, and shell casings from both shooting scenes came back connected to those firearms.

Williams also admitted to having the keys to the vehicle used in the shooting, according to police reports.

Police said due to the time frame of the shootings, the vehicle connection, and a possible motive, Williams has been charged in connection with both shootings.

He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injuries, felony conspiracy, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and injury to personal property.

