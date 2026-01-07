18-year-old charged with planning Mint Hill ISIS attack faces federal judge

MINT HILL, N.C. — The 18-year-old accused of plotting a New Year’s Eve terror attack in Mint Hill is expected in federal court for the first time Wednesday.

Christian Sturdivant hoped to kill dozens of people using knives and hammers, agents said. Notes found in a garbage can at his residence detailed an attack on a Mint Hill Burger King and grocery store.

Investigators also found knives and hammers in the home.

Federal investigators say Sturdivant pledged allegiance to ISIS.

In some of his notes, he laid out his goals to kill as many people as possible before police arrived. Then, he planned to attack authorities until he was killed. His targets allegedly included Jews, Christians and members of the LGBTQ community.

The planned attack was foiled after investigators say Sturdivant made several suspicious social media posts and started communicating with an undercover NYPD officer, posing as a member of ISIS.

According to federal agents, Sturdivant said he was preparing for jihad and “martyrdom.”

The FBI had 24-hour surveillance on the suspect on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Channel 9 learned. However, surveillance started back in 2022 when the feds say Sturdivant’s grandfather was able to stop him from going out and stabbing his neighbor. Officials say they didn’t charge him before because he was a minor.

