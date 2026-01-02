18-year-old charged with planning ISIS attack at Mint Hill grocery store

CHARLOTTE — Christian Sturdivant, an 18-year-old man from Mint Hill, has been arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS after allegedly planning a deadly New Year’s Eve attack at a grocery store and fast-food restaurant, according to federal investigators.

The arrest took place on New Year’s Eve and was announced by Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

The allegations, detailed in a criminal complaint unsealed Friday, describe Sturdivant’s extensive online activity in support of ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to the arrest affidavit, the FBI received tips about Sturdivant’s social media posts supporting ISIS on Dec. 18.

One post included an image of miniature figurines of Jesus with text proclaiming a curse on “cross worshipers,” consistent with ISIS rhetoric that advocates violence against non-believers.

Sturdivant began communicating with an undercover employee, whom he believed to be an ISIS member, on Dec. 12.

He stated, “I will do jihad soon” and claimed to be “a soldier of the state,” indicating his allegiance to ISIS, the feds said.

Further investigations revealed Sturdivant sent a message to the undercover employee on Dec. 14 with an image of tools - two hammers and a knife, which aligned with 2016 ISIS propaganda promoting knife attacks in Western countries, implying a clear intent to execute violence.

On Dec. 19, Sturdivant sent the undercover employee a voice recording pledging “Bayat,” a loyalty oath to ISIS.

Sturdivant also told the undercover employeeabout his plans to purchase a firearm to use along with the knives during the attack.

This act further solidified his commitment to terrorist activities, as noted in the complaint. Following a law enforcement search of Sturdivant’s home, investigators found handwritten documents titled “New Years Attack 2026,” which planned a New Year’s attack, listing items such as tactical gloves, a vest and knives, intended for use in an attack aimed at civilians, potentially targeting 20 to 21 victims.

The note indicated plans to attack police responding to the incident in pursuit of martyrdom. Items seized from Sturdivant’s bedroom included two butcher knives, a blue hammer and a wooden-handled hammer, reported to be hidden under his bed.

These items matched those depicted in his earlier online messages, alongside lists of potential targets and tactical gear. ⁣⁣⁣

Authorities knew about Sturdivant since 2022 when his grandfather stopped him after his left his house dressed in all black to “kill his neighbor with a hammer and knife.”

Prosecutors said he had pledged allegiance to ISIS before that.

Sturdivant remains in federal custody and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.

