18-year-old faces charges after SC State University shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Matthew Daniel McCoy, 18, was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and carrying a weapon on school property Sunday, following an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The charges against McCoy were filed after SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina State University Department of Public Safety. McCoy was subsequently booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center, and the case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

SLED is investigating two shootings that occurred at South Carolina State University Saturday. In one of the shootings, a woman was killed, while in the other, a man was injured and is currently hospitalized.

The identity of the woman who was killed has not yet been released, pending information from the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

At this time, the shootings are not believed to be connected, but SLED’s investigations are ongoing.

