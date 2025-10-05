South Carolina State University on lockdown after reported shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University is on lockdown after reports of shots fired at Hugine Suites.

The school’s website put out a statement on its website:

“SCSU Alert: Campus on lockdown following shots Hugine Suites. Campus police investigating. Hugine Suites residents who are not in the complex report to SHM. Anyone is Hugine Suites stay put. Students in other residence halls return to your rooms. Off-campus residents, please exit campus.”

It’s the university’s homecoming week.

Around 11 p.m., the school put out the following statement on its Facebook page:

The South Carolina State University campus is on lockdown following a shooting. The Homecoming concert scheduled for tonight has been canceled. If you are not a current student, please do not attempt to come to campus. Public Safety has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

No additional details have been made available.

