18-year-old killed in Troutman shooting, another hospitalized

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Police in Troutman are investigating a shooting that left at least one person dead at a shopping center on Saturday night.

According to the Troutman Police Department, Alexander Hipple, 18 of Mooresville, and another victim were shot in the 200 block of Mills Avenue while in the other victims car.

Police say the victim then drove to a Food Lion at 520 North Main Street where police arrived to help.

First responders found Hipple dead as a result of his injuries.

The other victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Channel 9 veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts spoke with a witness at the parking lot where the victims were found.

“Nobody should ever lose their life on the expense of somebody else,” said Danelle McGallard. “I just don’t know what to say right now, I’m in shock, honestly.”

TPD said there is no danger to the public and it was not a random act of violence but said there is no suspect information to release.

The Troutman Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.

