18-year-old pleads guilty to killing man who tried to save him after crash

LOWELL, N.C. — A Gaston County man pleaded guilty to shooting a good Samaritan in 2022.

Tyrin Dudley will serve the next 13 years in prison for the murder of Jose Antonia Jimenez Quinones, 52. A judge handed the sentence down on Monday.

Quinones was coming home from work in early August 2022 when a car crashed in front of him at Main Street and Wilkinson Boulevard in Lowell. He got out to help a 16-year-old driver in the wreck when that driver, Dudley, pulled out a gun and shot Quinones, authorities said.

An 18 yo pleads guilty to killing a man who tried to save him after a car wreck in Gastonia. Tyrin Dudely was 16 when he crashed trying to escape people after him. Jose Quinones ran to help Dudley get out of the wrecked car. Dudley shot him. He is sentenced to 13 yrs in prison. pic.twitter.com/5w89rIaai7 — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) October 21, 2024

Dudley, now 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder.

