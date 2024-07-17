18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A young man was found dead after being shot Tuesday night in Kannapolis, police told Channel 9.

Investigators said they got a call about shots fired near Caribbean Court around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers arrived and found an 18-year-old man dead after being shot.

Police said another victim was also found and taken to the hospital for “life-threatening injuries.” It’s not clear if the second person was shot.

Kannapolis police identified the 18-year-old victim as Damien Carter Senesaynho.

The police department didn’t say what may have led to the shooting, but investigators said it was an “isolated incident” with no threat to the public.

