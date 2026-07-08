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Former nonprofit president pleads guilty in embezzlement case

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
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Escape FILE PHOTO: Officials said that 10 inmates were able to escape because of help from a jail maintenance worker. (Iurii Gagarin - stock.adobe.com)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The former president of a Lincoln County charity will spend up to six years in prison for embezzlement.

According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Turner was convicted of three felony counts of embezzlement of more than $100,000 each on June 30.

Kevin Turner

Investigators claim Turner used the L-Town Charities bank card to make more than $400,000 worth of online gambling bets and unauthorized purchases over the course of two years.

READ MORE >> 2 charged with embezzling from Lincoln County charity

The nonprofit supported parents of children in various activities, like dance and sports, to help offset the costs.

Tuner’s sentence will be served in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

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