19-year-old charged in connection with east Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — A man has been charged with murder in an October east Charlotte homicide.
Court documents say 19-year-old Christian Caraballo is facing charges for killing 50-year-old Ernesto Toledo.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say the violence happened just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 18 on Wembley Drive.
Caraballo is expected to face a judge Wednesday morning.
