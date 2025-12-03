19-year-old charged in connection with east Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — A man has been charged with murder in an October east Charlotte homicide.

Court documents say 19-year-old Christian Caraballo is facing charges for killing 50-year-old Ernesto Toledo.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say the violence happened just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 18 on Wembley Drive.

Caraballo is expected to face a judge Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

