CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in east Charlotte early Saturday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene at the 1300 block of Wembley Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday.

There, officials said they found a male who had sustained life-threatening injuries. First responders rendered aid, but MEDIC pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Police said the male had suffered blunt force trauma.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. Police have not released whether an arrest has been made.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

