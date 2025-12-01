19-year-old charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Caroline Poole, 19, was charged with statutory rape and a statutory sex offense involving a juvenile under 15 years old on Nov. 26, following an investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office that began on Sept. 7.

The investigation started as a missing person call when a juvenile was reported missing by their parents. Deputies found the juvenile in the company of Poole, who was unknown to the parents.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Poole and the juvenile were friends, although the parents were unaware of their relationship. Electronic devices were examined, revealing that Poole was in a sexual relationship with the juvenile.

