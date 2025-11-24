Police arrest 20-year-old in sexual assault case involving three minors

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Police Department is investigating a sexual assault incident that involved three minor children.

According to police, 20-year-old Elijah Dale Wilson has been charged with three counts of statutory rape of a child who was less than 15 years old, three counts of indecent liberties with a child, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Wilson was eventually arrested by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is being held at the Gaston County jail on a $500,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Z. Castaneda at 704-866-3320 or CrimeStoppers at 704-861-8000.

VIDEO: School bus driver arrested, fired over alleged sexual misconduct with minors

School bus driver arrested, fired over alleged sexual misconduct with minors

©2025 Cox Media Group