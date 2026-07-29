CMPD welcomes recruits to start intensive police training

CHARLOTTE — Fifty-seven recruits recently began an eight-month training program at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Training Academy. The cohort, designated Class 206, is working to earn their police badges.

The comprehensive program marks the beginning of their transformation into law enforcement officers for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz takes a look at the first few days of CMPD’s newest recruit class in our exclusive series “The Academy.”

The training academy aims to prepare the recruits for their future roles, with the initial days focused on setting expectations for the demanding curriculum.

By the second day of the program, the class saw its first departure, with one recruit dropping out, leaving 56 individuals to continue the rigorous training.

The recruits arrived in formal suits and attire, many carrying lunch boxes, resembling a first day of school.

They appeared nervous as they were ushered into a classroom under the July morning sun.

They were greeted by Deputy Chief Zeru Chickoree of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Chickoree outlined the challenges and rewards of the profession.

“We are going to push you. We are going to make sure you understand the dangers of this work. We’re also going to make sure you know the value of the work you do for our community residents,” Chickoree said.

Maj. Sanders, an instructor at the CMPD Training Academy, also offered advice.

Written advice from the previous class was displayed on a whiteboard for the new recruits.

“We didn’t ask for perfection, we just asked for effort,” Sanders said.

Future badges for the recruits hang in a case at the back of the classroom, serving as a constant reminder of the goal.

Greg Dunston, a lead instructor, noted the academy’s focus extends beyond the badge itself.

Dunston emphasized that the academy is more concerned with developing the individuals who will serve the community.

The recruits visited Galls, a uniform supplier, on day three.

There, they exchanged their suits for police trainee uniforms.

Recruiters filled dressing rooms to be fitted for their new attire, including having pants marked for hemming.

They were also instructed on how to properly wear their hats.

During a check-in the following week, Class 206 was seen in their new uniforms, learning CMPD drill and ceremony etiquette.

The training took place under 94-degree midday heat.

This structured and detailed instruction is crucial for ceremonial events and for moments when the department loses one of its own.

Saenz will continue to report on Class 206’s training over the next several months as they progress through the eight-month program.

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