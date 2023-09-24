1960s-era office building in east Charlotte lands coworking giant IWG

CHARLOTTE — International coworking company IWG plans to add flexible office space in Charlotte through its Regus brand as more firms shift to hybrid working models. It will also open a coworking space in Asheville under its HQ brand.

IWG is one of the world’s largest providers of hybrid working options, with brands such as Spaces and Regus. The 20,000-square-foot Regus office will be at 4037 E. Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte, stretching across four floors. The space will include private offices, meeting rooms, and coworking and creative spaces.

IWG plans to open that office in the second quarter of 2024.

