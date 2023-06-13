The 1975 announce North American tour, includes Charlotte date

CHARLOTTE — Popular English rock band The 1975 announced details for a North American tour on Tuesday.

The band’s “Still ... at their very best” tour will kick off Sept. 16 at Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival.

The group is scheduled to perform at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Oct. 20.

Tickets for the show go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Fans can sign up for presale access at the1975.com/tour.

The band’s singer, Matty Healy, recently captured headlines for a brief romance with pop star Taylor Swift.

(VIDEO: Northwood’s Ballantyne amphitheater to debut this fall)

Northwood’s Ballantyne amphitheater to debut this fall

©2023 Cox Media Group