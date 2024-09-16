$19M mansion on LKN among most expensive here

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A newly built mansion on Lake Norman is up for sale at nearly $19 million, making it the second-most expensive home listing in the Charlotte region.

That home on Peninsula Point Drive in Cornelius hit the market yesterday as “coming soon” and will be available for showings starting tomorrow, says listing broker Lori Ivester Jackson of Ivester Jackson | Christie’s International Real Estate. Its price tag is $18.895 million.

The mansion sits on nearly an acre in The Peninsula neighborhood. It will be sold with all of its furnishings and accessories as well as a pontoon boat and two Sea-Doo personal watercraft vehicles. The home was outfitted by local interior designer David Smith.

