2 of 3 shot at Gastonia apartments are minors, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Two of the three people shot Friday in Gastonia are minors, police said Monday. A reward is now being offered for information.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday at the Mountain View apartments on Southside Avenue.

All three victims went to a local hospital for their injuries. The two juveniles, who were seriously injured, were later taken to a hospital in Charlotte.

It was later confirmed that the third victim got to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is not known.

The ages of the juveniles have not been released.

The Gastonia Police Department asked anyone with information to reach out to them at 704-866-6702 or through CrimeStoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

No further information was released.

