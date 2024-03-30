Local

3 hospitalized after shooting at Gastonia apartments

By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com and Coleman Montgomery, wsoctv.com
GASTONIA, N.C. — Three people were shot Friday night at the Mountain View apartments in Gastonia, officials in Gaston County said.

The double shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Southside Avenue.

Two of the shooting victims had serious injuries and were taken via ambulance to Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gaston County Emergency Medical Services confirmed.

It was later confirmed that the third victim got to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is not known.

No further information was released, including names or ages.

Gastonia triple shooting Scene of shooting on March 29, 2024, on Southside Avenue in Gastonia.

