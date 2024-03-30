3 hospitalized after shooting at Gastonia apartments

GASTONIA, N.C. — Three people were shot Friday night at the Mountain View apartments in Gastonia, officials in Gaston County said.

The double shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Southside Avenue.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Gastonia Police now say 3 people were shot at these apartments on Southside Avenue. GEMS took two 2 to hospital with serious injuries. One was taken by a private vehicle. No word on injuries to that 3rd victim. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/RtfURXX5zQ — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) March 30, 2024

Two of the shooting victims had serious injuries and were taken via ambulance to Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gaston County Emergency Medical Services confirmed.

#BREAKING Gastonia Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Southside Avenue just after 9pm. GEMS says two people have been transported with serious injuries. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/KMAJ45OrZb — Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) March 30, 2024

It was later confirmed that the third victim got to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is not known.

No further information was released, including names or ages.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Gastonia triple shooting Scene of shooting on March 29, 2024, on Southside Avenue in Gastonia.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 1 behind bars after woman killed, 2 held hostage in Gaston County

1 behind bars after woman killed, 2 held hostage in Gaston County





©2024 Cox Media Group