3 hospitalized after shooting at Gastonia apartments

GASTONIA, N.C. — Three people were shot Friday night at the Mountain View apartments in Gastonia, officials in Gaston County said.
The double shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Southside Avenue.
#BREAKING UPDATE: Gastonia Police now say 3 people were shot at these apartments on Southside Avenue. GEMS took two 2 to hospital with serious injuries. One was taken by a private vehicle. No word on injuries to that 3rd victim. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/RtfURXX5zQ— Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) March 30, 2024
Two of the shooting victims had serious injuries and were taken via ambulance to Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gaston County Emergency Medical Services confirmed.
#BREAKING Gastonia Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Southside Avenue just after 9pm. GEMS says two people have been transported with serious injuries. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/KMAJ45OrZb— Coleman Montgomery (@colemanreports) March 30, 2024
It was later confirmed that the third victim got to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is not known.
No further information was released, including names or ages.
