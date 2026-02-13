UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a gas station owner and pointing a firearm at him, the Union County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Carl and Zackary Snyder were taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant at their residence.

2 accused of assaulting, pointing gun at gas station clerk Carl and Zackary Snyder

The assault occurred at a local gas station when the two customers physically attacked the store owner. The suspects fled the scene in a blue Ford Flex with South Carolina plates, but deputies positively identified them using video footage obtained from the store.

Patrol deputies and Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives obtained arrest warrants for both men and a search warrant for their residence.

Multiple law enforcement divisions participated in the operation, including the S.H.I.E.L.D. Unit, S.A.F.E. Unit, Patrol and the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

During the search of the home, law enforcement officers located the firearm used in the assault concealed inside the residence.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident following the discovery.

Following their arrests, both men were transported to the Union County Detention Center. They appeared before a judicial official to determine their conditions of release.

Snyder faces several charges, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault by pointing a gun.

A judicial official set his bond at $100,000 secured.

Snyder was charged with simple assault. His bond was set at $1,500 secured.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say which gas station this happened at.

VIDEO: Officials seek help finding suspect in deadly Union County hit-and-run crash

Officials seek help finding suspect in deadly Union County hit-and-run crash

©2026 Cox Media Group