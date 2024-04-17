2 adults, 1 child die in early morning house fire in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Two adults and a child died in an early morning house fire near Lincolnton, county officials stated Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 1661 Cloudburst Circle at about 2:45 a.m. and by the time they got there, heavy fire had engulfed the home, Lincoln County officials said.

The person who called 911 said people were inside the house.

Crews controlled the fire within 20 minutes and found three victims inside the house, officials said.

A firefighter sustained minor injuries attempting to rescue the victims when the structure collapsed.

Several agencies, including the State Bureau of Investigation and ATF, are assisting with the investigation.

No further information was released.

