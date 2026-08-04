2 arrested for alleged church break-in in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two men were arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a church in Iredell County. David Allen Jewell, 32 and David Austin Painter, 31, were caught at the scene after a security alarm triggered a response from authorities early Tuesday morning, the sheriff said.

Statesville church break-in suspects From left: David Allen Jewell, David Austin Painter

Deputy Cass with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported break-in at approximately 7:20 a.m. According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, both men have been charged with felony breaking and entering a place of worship.

The incident began when an alarm company alerted a church key holder to activity at the property. The key holder arrived to find signs of forced entry and contacted Iredell County Emergency Communications to report the situation.

Authorities found several personal belongings abandoned outside the church building. These items included a backpack, a skateboard and other miscellaneous possessions that appeared to have been left behind by the intruders.

Deputy Cass and the key holder searched the exterior of the building before discovering an unlocked door. As the deputy entered the church, he heard movement inside followed by the sound of an exterior door closing. Deputy Cass ran back outside and was able to intercept Jewell and Painter as they attempted to leave the area.

Jewell is a resident of Statesville, while Painter is from Harmony. Following their arrest, both men were transported to the Iredell County Detention Center for processing. Each man was issued a $10,000 secured bond by Magistrate Watkins.

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