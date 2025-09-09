2 arrested in deadly shooting at Fort Mill park

FORT MILL, S.C. — An arrest had been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a park in Fort Mill last month.

On Aug. 28, police were called to Steele Street Park after receiving reports of shots being fired.

At the scene, police found 21-year-old Johnny Wayne Martin Cook unresponsive. He would later die at the scene.

On Tuesday, police revealed that 18-year-old Jalen Daquavious Thames had been arrested in connection with Cook’s death.

A thirteen-year-old male was also arrested in this case, according to police.

Both suspects have been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen firearm.

