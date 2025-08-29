21-year-old man found shot to death at Fort Mill park

FORT MILL, S.C. — A 21-year-old Chester man was found shot to death Thursday at a park in Fort Mill, officials said on Friday.

Fort Mill police were called to Steele Creek Park at about 10:35 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

They got there and found Johnny Wayne Martin Cook who was unresponsive. He died at the scene.

There is no known threat to the community, and the case remains under investigation, police said.

There is no suspect information.

No additional details have been made available.

