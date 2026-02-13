Bucket truck used to steal telephone lines; 2 charged

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into stolen telephone wires in Alexander and Davidson counties. David Flake Stafford and David Allen Vetter face multiple felony charges related to the theft and damage of utility property.

The investigation began on Wednesday when the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Davidson County authorities regarding a bucket truck being used to cut down telephone wires. Alexander County deputies subsequently linked the vehicle to several incidents of wire theft across the two counties.

2 arrested in multi-county stolen telephone wire investigation From left: David Flake Stafford, David Allen Vetter

Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence off Devils Track Road in Alexander County as part of the investigation.

During the search, investigators located evidence related to several incidents involving stolen telephone wire in both Alexander and Davidson counties.

Stafford, 53, of Taylorsville, faces two counts of felony larceny and one count of obtaining property by false pretense. Stafford is also charged with two counts of injuring utility wires and two counts of injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal.

Stafford was also served with multiple felony warrants from Davidson County. He is currently being held without bond at the Alexander County Detention Center.

Vetter, 42, of Conover, faces one count each of injuring utility wires, injury to property to obtain nonferrous metal, felony larceny and obtaining property by false pretense.

Vetter was released from the Catawba County Detention Center after posting a $17,500 secured bond.

Stafford is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Video shows copper wire being stolen from 2 substations in Morganton; warrant issued

Video shows copper wire being stolen from 2 substations in Morganton; warrant issued

©2026 Cox Media Group