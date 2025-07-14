2 arrested on several drug charges following complaints, undercover investigation

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people for selling fentanyl in Lincoln County after receiving complaints and conducting an undercover operation.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested 45-year-old Curtis Tallent Cauthen Jr. at his residence on Lilly Trail in Lincolnton on Thursday for selling fentanyl.

Following numerous complaints about drug activity, the Narcotics Unit conducted an undercover operation that led to several purchases of Fentanyl from Cauthen and others at the residence.

This operation allowed authorities to secure warrants for Cauthen’s arrest.

During the arrest, officers seized an additional 9 grams of fentanyl and $520 in cash from the residence. Cauthen faces multiple charges, including three counts of selling and delivering fentanyl, four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, and trafficking fentanyl.

Gaston County authorities arrested 45-year-old Brandilyn Leann Canipe, who was living at the same address, on Friday and charged her with trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to sell and deliver both fentanyl and methadone.

Cauthen is being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond, while Canipe is held at the Gaston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

