2 arrested for stabbing that stemmed from neighbor argument, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were arrested for a stabbing in Rowan County that allegedly started from an ongoing argument between neighbors.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Tuesday night in the town of Woodleaf.

According to deputies, someone fired a shotgun and a handgun in the area but nobody was hurt.

Investigators say, a man was treated at a hospital for serious injuries after he was stabbed in the neck and the back. A woman was also hurt after they said she was hit on the head with a bat.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

Channel 9 is working to learn the names of the people arrested and what charges they are facing.

