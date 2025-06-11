2 bills head to NC governor’s desk to expand ICE operations

CHARLOTTE — Two bills are hitting the North Carolina Governor’s desk that would help ICE expand its deportation efforts in the state. They divided the legislature directly by party lines, and it’s a perfect example of the issue that’s currently dividing much of the country.

As protestors in Los Angeles continue their demonstrations, legislators in North Carolina are cracking down on undocumented immigrants.

House Bill 318 would expand the law that passed in November and would require sheriffs to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement within two hours after an undocumented immigrant is scheduled to be released, and require they be held for 48 hours before doing so. It also expands the types of crimes that trigger the requirement to now include any felony, Class A1 misdemeanors against a child in the womb or involving sexual assault, and DWI offenses.

Senate Bill 153 requires more state agencies to work with ICE, and it would train them to check whether people are here illegally. That would include the departments of public safety, corrections, highway patrol, and the State Bureau of Investigation. It also directs agencies to stop providing state benefits to noncitizens, including unemployment compensation. It also allows victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants to sue cities and counties if they create sanctuary policies, and it forbids the UNC school system from keeping information from federal immigration officials.

Gilberto Pagan is the director of Hispanos del Sur, a conservative Hispanic organization, and he’s in favor of the bills.

“I think generally speaking, it’s about safety, it’s about everybody’s safety across the whole state, and that includes immigrant communities and everybody who lives here,” Pagan said.

Earlier this week, pro-immigrant rights groups spoke out against recent immigration raids. Both bills passed the legislature on Tuesday.

Gov. Josh Stein wouldn’t answer whether or not he will sign them into law. His office told Channel 9, “He has made clear that if someone commits a crime and they are here illegally, they should be deported.”

Stein has 10 days to veto the bills or they’ll become law.

In the meantime, organizers plan to protest in First Ward Park this Saturday at 11 a.m. It’s the same day that President Donald Trump has called for a parade in Washington D.C. to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday. June 14 is also Trump’s birthday.

