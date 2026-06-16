2 charged with trafficking meth and fentanyl in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Union County, deputies said.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said investigators conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Travis Helms. Hailey Yates was also there.

During the investigation, detectives found and seized about 58 grams of methamphetamine and 16 grams of fentanyl.

Both Helms and Yates were arrested and taken to the Union County Detention Center. They were charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of trafficking fentanyl and maintaining a dwelling for the use, storage or sale of a controlled substance.

Helms received a $400,000 secured bond, while Yates was given a $100,000 bond. Both remain in custody.

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