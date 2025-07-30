Researchers develop ‘exploding pill’ to deliver insulin

ATLANTA — Researchers have developed a needle-free method to deliver insulin, potentially benefiting millions who rely on daily injections.

Led by Dr. Mark Prausnitz, Regents Professor of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering at Georgia Tech, the team engineered an ‘exploding pill’ that releases insulin in the intestine, offering a simpler and potentially cheaper alternative to traditional injections.

“You might think of it like Pop Rocks, but Pop Rocks in your intestine, not in your mouth,” Prausnitz said.

He says the innovative pill works by building up pressure through bubbles until it bursts, releasing the drug for absorption.

This method has been successfully tested on rats, showing promise for future human trials. Researchers are optimistic that with adequate funding, human testing could begin within the next two to three years.

If successful, this new insulin delivery method could significantly improve the quality of life for those managing diabetes, reducing the need for needles and potentially lowering costs.

