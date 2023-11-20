2 from Charlotte accused of stealing high-end cars in South Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Two men from Charlotte are facing federal charges after allegedly stealing nearly $1 million worth of high-end vehicles from South Carolina businesses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Monday against 31-year-old Aaron Duncan Hall and 26-year-old Jacquarreus Rashon Clyburn, both of Charlotte.

Federal authorities say that between Dec. 2022 and April 2023, Hall, Clyburn, “and their co-conspirators” stole the vehicles from dealerships, and then disabled their GPS navigation and tracking systems. They would allegedly use wire cutters to cut “large portions of security fences surrounding the targeted businesses” and then drive off with the vehicles.

They also allegedly listened to police radio traffic to avoid law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said the suspects targeted high-end vehicles by manufacturers like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Land Rover. More than 20 vehicles were stolen, federal prosecutors say.

Hall and Clyburn are facing charges including possession of a stolen motor vehicle and conspiracy to transport, possess, and sell stolen vehicles.

