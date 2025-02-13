2 Charlotte educators in running for state’s top teaching honor

CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte teachers are in the running for North Carolina’s top teaching honor.

Yaronda Kilgo and Lindsay Phillips are two of the nine finalists.

Kilgo is a first-grade teacher at Wingate Elementary School. Phillips is a kindergarten teacher at Mountain Island Charter School.

Both were praised for their teaching abilities by staff and students.

The winner will be announced on April 11 and will take home a cash prize.

In addition, the winner will have a shot at the national title.

